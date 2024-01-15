January 25 Public Meeting Kicks Off Spotlight on South Tacoma Meeting Series on Neighborhood Planning and Development – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Long Range Planning Division is hosting a series of public meetings in South Tacoma to engage the community on numerous neighborhood planning projects and initiatives that will overlap in the coming year. The goal is to help community members understand how the projects are interwoven, and to gather feedback from community members on neighborhood priorities and how best to leverage all of the overlapping projects into a cohesive vision for a safe and thriving neighborhood.

The first of three meetings this winter will take place the evening of Thursday, January 25 at STAR Center on South 66th Street. The meeting is designed to be a community conversation, with a short summary of the numerous projects underway in the neighborhood, and opportunities for community members to submit comments and questions to expert staff on hand. The key purpose of the January 25 meeting and other meetings in February and March is to better understand the community’s primary questions and concerns, to collaborate on a vision for the future of the neighborhood, and to identify ways that the City and community can work together on making that vision a reality.

In advance of the January 25 meeting, community members are encouraged to submit their questions online to be answered as part of the event at the following link: https://forms.office.com/g/k71P5pFuYV.

Spotlight on South Tacoma Meeting Series:

January Spotlight: Community Conversation

Date: Thursday, January 25

Time: 6-7:30 P.M.

Location: STAR Center, 3873 South 66th Street, Discover Space

February Spotlight: South Tacoma Way Neighborhood Plan-A-Thon

Date: Thursday, February 29

Time: 5:30-7 P.M.

Location: Via Zoom

Zoom Link to Join

Dial to Join: (253) 215-8782; Meeting ID 891 8468 9746; Passcode 123456

March Spotlight: What’s Happening; What’s Coming in South Tacoma

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 5:30-7:30 P.M.

Location: STAR Center, 3873 South 66th Street, Journey North Room

More information on this meeting series and other South Tacoma initiatives is available at cityoftacoma.org/spotlightsouthtacoma.