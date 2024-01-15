Friday Forum: Strong Communities, Healthy Communities – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – What makes a strong community? What about a healthy community? And what the heck is a Blue Zone? Communities are influenced by the built environment around them, with things like road design and access to green spaces impacting everything from health outcomes to job opportunities. Join Downtown On the Go for a panel exploring how communities come together to tackle issues and build resilience through organizing and connection.

This free Friday Forum panel event will be held on January 26th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at the University of Washington Tacoma in Milgard Hall Room 110, and virtually over Zoom. Featuring panelists Tono Sablan (Parkland-Spanaway Blue Zones), Naomi Wilson (Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department), Lowell Wyse (Tacoma Tree Foundation). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).

Register in advance for either in person or virtual at DowntownOnTheGo.org. Q&A will be available for both in person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the forum. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum Friday Forums bring together local leaders, experts, and the community to talk about transportation issues facing Tacoma and our region. The 2024 forums are exploring what it means to build strong communities, focusing on health equity, youth mobility, and housing density.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.