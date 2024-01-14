Revision to Shoreline Substantial Development Permit Withdrawn – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On January 12, 2024, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) requested to withdraw its shoreline permit revision, LU22-0197, and cancel the associated building permit, BLDCA22-0395, for modifications to the TOTE fueling dock. The City of Tacoma has no pending development permits for the PSE LNG site at this time. Work that was authorized under the original shoreline permit must be completed by May 2024.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply