Revision to Shoreline Substantial Development Permit Withdrawn – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – On January 12, 2024, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) requested to withdraw its shoreline permit revision, LU22-0197, and cancel the associated building permit, BLDCA22-0395, for modifications to the TOTE fueling dock. The City of Tacoma has no pending development permits for the PSE LNG site at this time. Work that was authorized under the original shoreline permit must be completed by May 2024.