Celebrate Black American History Month and Military Service to Country – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Black American History Month and Military Service to Country

Submitted by Buffalo Soldiers Museum.

You are invited to join us on Thursday, February 1 at the Washington State History Museum for our Black History Program. 

The speaker will be Dr. Luther Adams professor. Luther Adams is an Associate Professor of Ethnic, Gender, and Labor Studies at the University of Washington in Tacoma. As a student and teacher of Black history and culture, his work brings together the interdisciplinary study of urban, southern, labor, and religious history to understand Black culture and life.

The program theme is based on the 24th Infantry motto “Always Prepared – Building the Road to Equality”. We have planned an inspiring, engaging evening, of learning and conversation. Refreshments will be served. Join us for an entertaining event.

Date: February 1, 2024

Time: 5:30 – 8:00

Place: Washington State History Museum – 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405

Click here to learn more and register.

