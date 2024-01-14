2024 Pierce County Art Grant Program – The Suburban Times

The 2024 Pierce County Art Grant program is designed to increase access to the arts, develop educational programs, provide support for unincorporated and underserved areas of Pierce County, and celebrate cultural diversity.

This opportunity is open to nonprofit organizations located in Pierce County offering arts education, art programming, or art experiences to lower-income youth or underserved individuals who reside in Pierce County outside the city limits of Tacoma. The art project must take place between January 1-December 31, 2024. Awards range from $500 to $5,000.

Application Deadline: January 22, 2024 at 3:00pm

Click here for more information and to apply

Click here to view the virtual application workshop to help answer questions about the Art Grant program.