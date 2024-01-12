You’re invited to the Annual Swing Dance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by SHS Music Boosters.

Join SHS Music Boosters for an evening of rhythm and fun at the Annual Swing Dance event Saturday, Feb 10. Hosted at the Steilacoom Community Center, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy dance lessons with T-Town Swing, savor dinner from Topside Bar and Grill, and indulge in a dessert auction benefiting SHS Music Boosters and the Steilacoom High School Band Program. The night will be enhanced by the musical talents of the Steilacoom High School Jazz Band.

Tickets are required and can purchased at https://shsmusicboosters.ticketspice.com/2024-shs-music-boosters-swing-dance: Individual $40, Couple $70, Student $25, Table of 8 $250, Dancing Only $20. There is a $1 processing fee for online ticket sales; $4 for table for 8.

Invite family, friends and neighbors, and don’t miss this lively celebration that helps fund our mission of providing support to the SHS Music Program and its students!

Steilacoom Community Center is located at 2301 Worthington.

The Steilacoom Historical School District does not sponsor or endorse this event.