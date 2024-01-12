 Special Events Funding Announced for 2024 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Special Events Funding Announced for 2024

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) voted to approve $90,000 of Special Events funding for 39 organizations to produce events throughout Tacoma in 2024. These events are free, inclusive, all-ages events that reflect many of the diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma. 

Music, performing arts, youth activities, multicultural traditions, heritage, literary and visual art, environmental and cultural education, food, dance, and other unique arts and events will be presented in multiple neighborhoods. 

Selected applicants receive funding of $1,000 to $5,000 for direct costs associated with the production of an event (or events). Funding may be used for infrastructure, traffic control, performers, marketing, or other related costs for events that take place during 2024. A panel scored eligible applications based on merit, equity, community impact, and the applicants’ capacity to successfully produce the event. 

“Tacoma is bursting with unique and exciting public events and performances, and the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee is grateful to facilitate funding to support our rich and vibrant events scene,” said CERC committee member Jacob Tice. “Now in our third year, we are thrilled to extend funding to 24 new organizations in 2024, in addition to supporting annual events Tacomans have come to love. We are excited for the culture and celebration all the funded events will bring to our city in the coming year and for years to come.”  

The organizations and events that will receive 2024 Special Events funding are:

321 Buddy FundraisingA Place for Me Resource FairNorthwest SinfoniettaThe Art of Tango
Advocates for Immigrants in Detention NWCommunity Support of Immigrants FairOn the Road with PartnerCafeUnder the Big Top Community Resource Fair
Alchemy SkateboardingGo Skate Tacoma 2024Pacific Islander Health Board of WAPI Health Board AANHPI Heritage Celebration
Asia Pacific Cultural CenterAsia Pacific New Year CelebrationProctor Business District AssociationProctor Arts Fest
Better Together Event PlanningCommunity Wellness FairPuget Sound RevelsMay Day Celebration
Building Youth Through MusicJuneteenth – A Road to Economic FreedomRainbow CenterTacoma Pride Festival
Central Neighborhood CouncilTacoma PorchfestSixth Ave Business DistrictArt on the Ave
Children’s International Health ReliefHilltop Healthy Kids & Family CarnivalSouth End Neighborhood CouncilSENCo 2nd Annual Block Party
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town TacomaTacoma Tapestry 2024Tacoma Art MuseumDia de los Muertos 2024
Downtown Tacoma PartnershipDowntown Tacoma Block PartyTacoma Light TrailTacoma Light Trail 2024
Entertainment Resource AllianceMilitary Art Market / Military Marvels MarketplaceTacoma Refugee ChoirWelcoming to Cooperation Symposium
ForeverGreen TrailsEastside Tacoma Mountain Division Trail OutreachTacoma Sister CitiesDia de los Muertos 6th Avenue
Foss Waterway SeaportTacoma Ocean Fest 2024The Daffodil FestivalThe Grand Floral Parade
Girls Heart on FireVibrant Youth Wellness SummitUniversity of Washington TacomaCelebrando Comunidad
HONK! Festival West / Tacomarama Comm Street BandTacoma HONK! FestWashington Conservation ActionTacoma Earth Gay
Latinx Unidos of the South SoundFestival LatinxWashington State Historical SocietyIn the Spirit: Northwest Native Arts Festival
Metro Parks TacomaMOSAIC Tacoma’s Arts & Culture FestivalWat Pa Toledo Buddha SattaramSawasdee Thailand
Museum of GlassGlass Fest NorthwestWizards of WashingtonDragon Egg Hunt 2024
Native Daily NetworkIndigenous People’s DayWrite253Tacoma Wayzgoose
Northwest FolklifeSuperFolk Festival 

About Tacoma Venues & Events: The City of Tacoma enhances quality of life for the community and drives economic vitality through its premier venues and diverse entertainment opportunities. Tacoma Venues & Events manages these renowned venues, which include the Tacoma Dome, one of the world’s largest wood-domed structures with flexible seating configurations ranging from 5,000-21,000; the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, artful and modern with its trademark glass walls and 119,000 square feet of event space; Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers; and the historic Pantages and Rialto Theaters and Theater on the Square. The department includes the Office of Special Events.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *