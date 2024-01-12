Special Events Funding Announced for 2024 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) voted to approve $90,000 of Special Events funding for 39 organizations to produce events throughout Tacoma in 2024. These events are free, inclusive, all-ages events that reflect many of the diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma.

Music, performing arts, youth activities, multicultural traditions, heritage, literary and visual art, environmental and cultural education, food, dance, and other unique arts and events will be presented in multiple neighborhoods.

Selected applicants receive funding of $1,000 to $5,000 for direct costs associated with the production of an event (or events). Funding may be used for infrastructure, traffic control, performers, marketing, or other related costs for events that take place during 2024. A panel scored eligible applications based on merit, equity, community impact, and the applicants’ capacity to successfully produce the event.

“Tacoma is bursting with unique and exciting public events and performances, and the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee is grateful to facilitate funding to support our rich and vibrant events scene,” said CERC committee member Jacob Tice. “Now in our third year, we are thrilled to extend funding to 24 new organizations in 2024, in addition to supporting annual events Tacomans have come to love. We are excited for the culture and celebration all the funded events will bring to our city in the coming year and for years to come.”

The organizations and events that will receive 2024 Special Events funding are:

321 Buddy FundraisingA Place for Me Resource Fair Northwest SinfoniettaThe Art of Tango Advocates for Immigrants in Detention NWCommunity Support of Immigrants Fair On the Road with PartnerCafeUnder the Big Top Community Resource Fair Alchemy SkateboardingGo Skate Tacoma 2024 Pacific Islander Health Board of WAPI Health Board AANHPI Heritage Celebration Asia Pacific Cultural CenterAsia Pacific New Year Celebration Proctor Business District AssociationProctor Arts Fest Better Together Event PlanningCommunity Wellness Fair Puget Sound RevelsMay Day Celebration Building Youth Through MusicJuneteenth – A Road to Economic Freedom Rainbow CenterTacoma Pride Festival Central Neighborhood CouncilTacoma Porchfest Sixth Ave Business DistrictArt on the Ave

Children’s International Health ReliefHilltop Healthy Kids & Family Carnival South End Neighborhood CouncilSENCo 2nd Annual Block Party Classical Tuesdays in Old Town TacomaTacoma Tapestry 2024 Tacoma Art MuseumDia de los Muertos 2024 Downtown Tacoma PartnershipDowntown Tacoma Block Party Tacoma Light TrailTacoma Light Trail 2024 Entertainment Resource AllianceMilitary Art Market / Military Marvels Marketplace Tacoma Refugee ChoirWelcoming to Cooperation Symposium ForeverGreen TrailsEastside Tacoma Mountain Division Trail Outreach Tacoma Sister CitiesDia de los Muertos 6th Avenue Foss Waterway SeaportTacoma Ocean Fest 2024 The Daffodil FestivalThe Grand Floral Parade Girls Heart on FireVibrant Youth Wellness Summit University of Washington TacomaCelebrando Comunidad HONK! Festival West / Tacomarama Comm Street BandTacoma HONK! Fest Washington Conservation ActionTacoma Earth Gay Latinx Unidos of the South SoundFestival Latinx Washington State Historical SocietyIn the Spirit: Northwest Native Arts Festival Metro Parks TacomaMOSAIC Tacoma’s Arts & Culture Festival Wat Pa Toledo Buddha SattaramSawasdee Thailand Museum of GlassGlass Fest Northwest Wizards of WashingtonDragon Egg Hunt 2024 Native Daily NetworkIndigenous People’s Day Write253Tacoma Wayzgoose Northwest FolklifeSuperFolk Festival

About Tacoma Venues & Events: The City of Tacoma enhances quality of life for the community and drives economic vitality through its premier venues and diverse entertainment opportunities. Tacoma Venues & Events manages these renowned venues, which include the Tacoma Dome, one of the world’s largest wood-domed structures with flexible seating configurations ranging from 5,000-21,000; the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, artful and modern with its trademark glass walls and 119,000 square feet of event space; Cheney Stadium, home of the Tacoma Rainiers; and the historic Pantages and Rialto Theaters and Theater on the Square. The department includes the Office of Special Events.