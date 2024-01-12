Make new friends in the New Year at a unique event at the University Place Library – The Suburban Times

The University Place Pierce County Library is bringing people together this New Year with a Speed Friending event—a first of its kind—fun and interactive way to connect with others.

Making friends at any age can be challenging, however, for adults it can be more daunting, with fewer established places, such as school, to make friends. In addition, the lack of personal interaction following the COVID-19 pandemic, further hindered friend encounters. The Pierce County Library System is bridging this void to help people engage in their community with this unique event.

Attend a free event, designed for adults in their 20s and 30s, where people will have two minutes to chat with each participant using provided prompts, games and crafts to invite conversation and connection. Registration is required at mypcls.com/calendar.

Speed Friending: Meet New People, Make Friends and Have Fun!

Saturday, Jan. 20, 3-5 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

The Speed Friending event is a first for the Library System, and if it takes off the Library may offer it again and in more libraries. This is one of hundreds of free events and classes at the Pierce County Library. Get more information on this event and all Pierce County Library events at mypcls.com/calendar.