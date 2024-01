The Hylebos Bridge over the Blair Waterway (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) is currently closed to vehicular traffic until further notice. The bridge requires maintenance due to the cold temperatures. Updates for its return to service will be provided as new information becomes available.

Community members with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.