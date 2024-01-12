Cold Weather Tips for Your Pets – The Suburban Times

As the anticipation of snow and frigid temperatures builds for the Puget Sound area, it’s crucial to take extra precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our beloved pets. Here are some essential cold weather pet safety tips to keep your furry friends warm, comfortable, and protected during the winter chill.

Provide Adequate Shelter: Plummeting temperatures should be a signal to keep your pets indoors, especially during extreme cold. If your pet spends a significant amount of time outdoors, it’s essential to provide a dry, draft-free shelter. This shelter should be spacious enough for them to move comfortably, and snug enough to retain body heat.

Bundle Up and Wipe Down: Just like people, pets are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia during extreme cold. For short-haired dogs, consider dressing them in sweaters for even brief walks. After outdoor excursions, wipe down their nose, ears, and paw pads with a damp towel. This helps remove any rock salt or other chemicals used for snow and ice melt, preventing potential irritation and harm if ingested during self-grooming.

Start Your Car With Caution: Warm engines in parked cars can attract cats and small wildlife seeking refuge from the cold. Before starting your car, give the hood a few bangs to scare away any hidden animals, preventing potential injuries.

Keep Your Pets Hydrated: Regularly check and refresh your pet’s water supply to ensure it’s not frozen.

Adjust Your Pet’s Diet: Pets may require more calories in colder weather as they burn extra energy trying to stay warm. Consider adjusting their diet accordingly.

Create a Cozy Indoor Spot: Provide a warm and comfortable indoor spot for your pet with blankets and/or a pet bed to help them stay warm during chilly nights.

Avoid Leaving Your Pets in the Car: It’s not just a concern in warm weather; leaving pets in cars unattended during cold weather can be equally hazardous. Cars act like refrigerators, trapping cold air and putting animals at risk of hypothermia or, in extreme cases, freezing to death.

By following these tips, you’ll keep your pets safe and cozy during winter. Extra care goes a long way in ensuring their well-being during the coldest months.