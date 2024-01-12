2023 State of the City Video – The Suburban Times

Before turning the gavel over to the City’s new Mayor Javier Figueroa and resuming his role as a City Council Member, outgoing Mayor Steve Worthington shared a State of the City video presentation at the Jan. 2 City Council meeting that highlighted many of the City’s major accomplishments in 2023.

These included a recap of the successful public safety ballot measure and the introduction of the City’s new Chief of Police, Pat Burke. The video also covered new investment and business openings in U.P. during 2023 as well as major Public Works projects such as improvements to Chambers Creek Road, the opening of the new 37th Street Court between Drexler Drive and Bridgeport Way, and Cirque Park upgrades.

And as a final reminder of what a special place University Place is, the video features a look back at some of the year’s spectacular community events, including Duck Daze, Music on the Square, Movie in the Park, Oktoberfest and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Watch the entire four-minute video here or view it along with Mayor Worthington’s final remarks as a part of the January 2, 2024 Council Meeting video at the eight-minute mark.