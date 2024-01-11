Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers – The Suburban Times

The Puget Sound is expecting very cold temperatures for the next several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus, Runner (on-demand), and SHUTTLE paratransit (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters. In addition, Pierce Transit has made the Parkland Transit Center Park & Ride facility available to Pierce County DEM for a warming center.

The free rides are in effect from late afternoon on Jan. 11 through the end of the day on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, but may be extended if cold weather continues or until the warming shelters are closed. The free round trips are available throughout the day and evening for passengers who tell the driver they are traveling to or from a warming center or shelter.

For more resources, visit the Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness’s Cold Weather Resources page. For information on services across Pierce County and a map showing road closures, visit piercecountywa.gov/winterweather.