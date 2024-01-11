Letter: Questions and comments from a former school board director – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Wagemann.

My name is Paul Wagemann and I am a resident of Clover Park School District. I am writing because I care about our children and grandchildren. The performance of our students has steadily decreased over the years and while I served on this board the needle did not move in a positive direction. Insanity is repeating the same behavior over and over without seeing improved results. We all like to follow and support winners and if we continue to see more losses than wins we tend to lose interest and give up. We as a community need to see change and a plan for improvement. We continue to believe the Pied Pipers lie to give us more money so we will be better. If we withhold tax dollars we will force the district leadership to communicate a plan with measurable goals so we can see improvement in our students’ achievement and performance.

I would like to share three stories:

In the movie “A Few Good Men”, Tom Cruise played a lawyer defending two young Marines for killing another Marine in a hazing event known as a Code Red. This movie was touching because it touched on doing your duty and the two young Marines’ defense was they were following orders. The verdict was not guilty on two counts but guilty of dereliction of duty and sentenced to dishonorable discharges. The junior Marine asked the senior Marine why since we were just doing our duty? The senior Marine responded that their duty was to take care of our fellow Marine. The Boys In The Boat movie shared the story of the 1936 Eight Man crew who won an Olympic Gold Medal in the Berlin Olympics. If you are familiar with history, the United States was still struggling with the great depression and many students were desperately trying to survive and get an education. Coach Ulbrickson was looking for the perfect combination for his 8 man crew. He was looking for young men from depression-wracked towns, mining camps and dairy farms. The movie showed young men wearing shoes with holes in their shoes and they used newspaper in their shoes to help keep their feet dry. He had many who were trying out but he told them I only need 8 men with dedication, perseverance and grit. Overcoming many challenges they finally made it to Germany and won the Olympic Gold Medal. In the Gospel of John Chapter 9 we see Jesus and His disciples walking in Jerusalem when one of the disciples asked why the man blind from birth was blind? Was it his parents fault or his fault? Neither, Jesus replied it was so the works of God could be displayed. Then Jesus spit in the dust and made some mud and placed it on the man’s eyes and told him to go to wash in the Pool of Siloam. After washing in the pool the man received his sight. The religious leaders of the time asked the man if Jesus broke the law. The man responded stating that I was blind but now I can see. At this the religious leaders threw the man out of the temple.

I have several questions for the board:

What is your duty? The state constitution says the paramount duty of the state is to provide a basic education for our children. How will you reassure the citizens and taxpayers this is happening in the Clover Park School District? After you read the “Boy’s In The Boat” book or watch the movie please tell me what white privilege is. Are we teaching dedication, perseverance and grit to our children?

This is your mission statement

All children are performing at or above grade level.

Everyone is committed to creating unique solutions for student achievement.

A spirit of collaboration and accountability thrives.

A culture of district wide pride exists.

Is this happening?

Board Values

Reputation

Integrity

Trust

Shared Vision

Love

Respect

Courage

Empowerment

Should you add Dedication, Perseverance, and Grit?

Board Goals

Student Growth/Student Achievement

Parent and Community Engagement

Communication with Stakeholders

Supportive Learning Environment for Students

Recruitment, Staff Retention, and Professional Development

Fiscal Responsibilities

Show me data that these goals are being met.

Are we helping all of our children? The religious leaders walked by the blind man and didn’t do anything to help him. But after he received his sight those same religious leaders wanted him to testify against the healer but when he didn’t they cast him out of the temple. How are we going to treat our children with special needs?

I have several suggestions for the board: