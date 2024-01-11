Four Positions Open on the Bicycle Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group – The Suburban Times

The City of Tacoma is seeking to fill three adult member positions and one alternate member position ( for an adult or youth 16-18 years of age) on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Technical Advisory Group (BPTAG). The BPTAG focuses on making it safer and easier to use active transportation in Tacoma, which includes walking, using an assistive mobility device, bicycling, skating, and riding a skateboard or scooter. BPTAG members must live in Tacoma. Member terms, which are renewable, are three years for adults and one year for youth. BPTAG meetings are held on the fourth Monday of the month from 5:30-7:30 PM in a hybrid format with virtual and in-person options to attend.

BPTAG members play an essential role in:

Prioritizing new bicycle and pedestrian projects throughout Tacoma

Providing feedback on the design of active transportation projects

Developing new policies to improve active transportation safety and access

Giving input on active transportation programs and events

Bringing community concerns to the attention of City staff and leaders

The City is committed to fostering an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, residents from City Council Districts 3 and 4, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Appointed applicants are required to complete a series of Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a committee, board, or commission.

Interested individuals can fill out the application form here. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM on January 29, 2024. Questions and requests for information in an alternate format or other accommodations can be directed to Active Transportation Coordinator Liz Kaster at lkaster@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 363-1135.

More information about the BPTAG, including recent accomplishments, is available at cityoftacoma.org/bptag.