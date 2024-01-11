15th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball-Application to Receive Funds – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman.

For the past 15 years the Lakes High School Skills USA Club, in partnership with Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, has been proud to host the Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball game/Silent Auction.

We are excited to announce that we are currently accepting recommendations and applications for deserving recipients to receive funding from this event.

In 2009, our Lakewood community was devastated by the tragic loss of four brave Lakewood Officers, who were taken from us in a senseless act of violence while preparing for their shift in a coffee house. Each year, we organize this event as a way to honor the sacrifices and legacy of Sergent Mark Renniger, Officer Ronald Owens, Officer Tina Griswold, and Officer Greg Richards, while also supporting a community cause.

If you know of a family, a child facing significant life-threatening conditions, someone experiencing financial hardship, or a law enforcement officer in need of support, we kindly ask you to fill out an application and submit it before January 31 deadline. Thank you for your support.