Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma – with a twist – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma – with a twist

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Hip-Hop and BeatBox come to Old Town Tacoma!

Tuesday, February 13 , 7:00 at Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th Street

This month’s featured artists are: Czon and Nicco father/son Hip-Hop duo and BeatBox Panda.

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma is featuring a twist on the concept of “classical” music this coming February 13.  Join us as we explore the now-50 years old Hip-Hop and BeatBox genres that are firmly established in today’s street music and mixed cultural gatherings. 

FREE and All ages are welcome!

At Slavonian Hall, 2306 N 30th Street, Old Town Tacoma

We welcome Czon De Luna, the Seattle father/son duo Hip-Hop artist/wordsmith Czon De Luna and his 11 year old son Nicco. 

Also, this evening BeatBox Panda artist will demonstrate his BeatBox style

Listen to this talented beatboxer discussing his artistry.

Time: 7:00 on Tuesday February 13,

A ramp is available for easier access to the 2nd floor performance level from the alley behind Slavonian Hall.

All ages welcome

Details of the program and more information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

