 City Manager Elizabeth Pauli and Police Chief Avery Moore on Next Steps Regarding Tacoma Police Department Officers – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

City Manager Elizabeth Pauli and Police Chief Avery Moore on Next Steps Regarding Tacoma Police Department Officers

· · Leave a Comment ·

“We understand the anticipation surrounding the potential disciplinary actions and future of the officers involved in the recent trial. We acknowledge that you – the community we serve – were expecting clear answers within 14 business days, which would be Thursday, January 11.

“We share your desire for swift resolution. These past weeks have been filled with questions, and with good reason. This incident has touched many lives, and the community rightfully deserves answers.

“We acknowledge the community’s desire for immediate information, however, we are bound to uphold due process, which is everyone’s constitutional right. Internal Tacoma Police Department investigations are now complete, and the officers were officially notified of their right to attend a meeting with the Chief prior to any final decision being made about potential discipline. These meetings are scheduled in the afternoon on Friday, January 12. The Chief’s final decisions will be announced on Tuesday, January 16.

“We recognize this waiting period adds another layer of frustration to an already difficult situation. We are moving as quickly as possible while preserving the integrity of the process.

“Rest assured, transparency remains our highest priority and we will share every detail allowed by law on Tuesday, January 16.”

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *