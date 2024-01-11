City Manager Elizabeth Pauli and Police Chief Avery Moore on Next Steps Regarding Tacoma Police Department Officers – The Suburban Times

“We understand the anticipation surrounding the potential disciplinary actions and future of the officers involved in the recent trial. We acknowledge that you – the community we serve – were expecting clear answers within 14 business days, which would be Thursday, January 11.

“We share your desire for swift resolution. These past weeks have been filled with questions, and with good reason. This incident has touched many lives, and the community rightfully deserves answers.

“We acknowledge the community’s desire for immediate information, however, we are bound to uphold due process, which is everyone’s constitutional right. Internal Tacoma Police Department investigations are now complete, and the officers were officially notified of their right to attend a meeting with the Chief prior to any final decision being made about potential discipline. These meetings are scheduled in the afternoon on Friday, January 12. The Chief’s final decisions will be announced on Tuesday, January 16.

“We recognize this waiting period adds another layer of frustration to an already difficult situation. We are moving as quickly as possible while preserving the integrity of the process.

“Rest assured, transparency remains our highest priority and we will share every detail allowed by law on Tuesday, January 16.”