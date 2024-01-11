 35 Dogs, Cats, and Exotic Pets Found in Hazardous Conditions – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

35 Dogs, Cats, and Exotic Pets Found in Hazardous Conditions

· · Leave a Comment ·

From Jan. 3-7, Pierce County Animal Control brought a total of 35 animals to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County after being found in an unsafe, overcrowded dwelling in Tacoma.

The shelter is currently caring for the 10 cats, eight dogs, six hamsters, five ferrets, three mice, two rats, and one parrot.

The animals vary in age and breed, and include four sphynx cats and six puppies.

All of the animals arrived at the shelter with various health conditions.

Many of the cats arrived with upper respiratory infections and dirty, urine-stained fur. One of the ferrets arrived underweight and with hair loss.

The shelter’s staff and veterinary team are providing essential medications, medical treatments, nourishment, and comprehensive care for each of the pets.

Donations are urgently needed from the community to help the shelter provide the daily lifesaving care needed for these 35 animals and the many others coming through the shelter’s doors in need of immediate care.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at: https://www.thehumanesociety.org/35-pets/.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *