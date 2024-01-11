2024 Utility Billing Rate Increases – The Suburban Times

On November 28, 2023, the City Council held a public hearing to receive comments on a Proposed Water Rate Adjustment. On December 12, 2023, the City Council adopted a 4.5% water rate increase. The new rates are effective February 1, 2024, and you will notice the increase on your April 2024 utility bill.

Rate adjustments help support water utility operation and maintenance costs and provide funding for capital improvements.

What can you expect? For Single Family Residential (SFR) within city limits, customers will notice a minimum increase on your water base charge of $1.73 for each bi-monthly (2-month) billing cycle. Here is how that breaks down:

The “Water Ready to Serve” fee will increase by $1.73 (from $38.49 to 44.22).

Water usage is billed by cubic foot (cf) based on the following tiers and is not included in the minimum increase above. Water usage charges will increase as follows: Tier 1: (1 – 1,000 / cf) Charges will increase by $0.0005/cf (from $0.0113 to $0.0118/cf) Tier 2: (1,001 – 4,000 / cf) Charges will increase by $0.0008/cf (from $0.0169 to $0.0177/cf) Tier 3: (4,000 – + / cf) Charges will increase by $0.0013/cf (from $0.0288 to $0.0301/cf)



All associated rate schedules can be found in Fircrest Municipal Code 21.04. For more information, please call the Public Works Department at 253-564-8900.

