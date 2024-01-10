Resources for cold weather, warming centers and overnight shelter information – The Suburban Times

As colder temperatures and snow are expected from Thursday onwards, Pierce County is working alongside the Coalition to End Homelessness and the City of Tacoma to organize warm indoor shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness, including those with pets, children, and partners. Efforts are also in place to support those choosing to stay in their current outdoor locations.

Warming Centers and Shelter Information

Pierce County has activated warming centers; additional locations will be updated on the Coalition to End Homelessness website.

Fife Community Center – 2111 54th Ave E, Fife: Opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

Emergency shelters have increased bed capacity, including the following significant additions:

Tacoma Rescue Mission – Holy Rosary Church | 520 South 30th Street, Tacoma (Single men): Added 20 beds.

Catholic Community Services – Nativity House | 702 S 14th St, Tacoma (Single men and women): Added 80 beds.

Valeo Vocation – Beacon Young Adult Shelter | 415 South 13th Street, Tacoma: (Young Adults 18-24): Added 20 beds.

For immediate updates, visit the Coalition to End Homelessness website.

Cold weather supplies for designated outreach teams are available at the following locations.

Eastern Pierce County: Homeward Bound – New Hope Resource Center

Tacoma Region: Multicultural Child And Family Hope Center (MCFHC)

For details on winter weather impacts in Pierce County, go to www.PierceCountyWa.gov/WinterWeather.