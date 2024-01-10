 Lakeview Light & Power Electric Vehicle Workshop- $10 Bill Credit to Attend – The Suburban Times

Lakeview Light & Power Electric Vehicle Workshop- $10 Bill Credit to Attend

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca.

Lakeview Light & Power is piloting a new program of “Community Empowered” workshops in which customers and members can learn about various topics that effect public power and personal electricity consumption. The very first Community Empowered Electric Vehicle Workshop will be hosted at the Lakeview Light & Power office in the Russell Conference Room from 1pm to 2pm on January 23rd, 2024. Join Thad Curtz, electric vehicle owner and retired Evergreen State College professor as he discusses electric vehicle models, charging options, costs and purchase incentives related to EV’s. Light refreshments will be provided.

Each LLP customer or member that attends the workshop will be credited $10 to their electric service account. RSVP here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8CDQY5W.

