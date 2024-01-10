City of Tacoma Activates Expanded Shelter Capacity – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – With the potential for flooding and expected continued high winds, the City of Tacoma has asked its shelter providers to activate inclement weather beds this evening even though Tacoma is above temperature thresholds. The City expects to continue with this expanded capacity into next week until temperatures are higher.

The following locations will open this evening to provide 120 additional beds:

Tacoma Rescue Mission expanded Holy Rosary Church by an additional 20 beds.

Catholic Community Services’ Nativity House (702 South 14th Street) provided overflow shelter beds for an additional 80 beds.

Valeo Vocation (415 South 13th Street) provided 20 overflow beds for young adults 18-24 years of age at the Beacon Young Adult Shelter.

Tacoma Rescue Mission also began operating a shelter at Holy Rosary Church starting November 15, 2023. Through the end of March 2024, this shelter will provide 50 beds for adults experiencing homelessness, and anyone wishing to access these beds should go to the main Rescue Mission campus (425 South Tacoma Way).

During the winter inclement weather season, the City’s HEAL team is also equipped with blankets, gloves, socks, hats, and hand warmers to offer individuals living outside while HEAL team members work to connect them to shelter. The HEAL team also carries water and pet food for distribution all year round.



For more information, and to find additional updates on the City’s inclement weather response, please visit cityoftacoma.org/inclementresources.