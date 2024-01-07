Photography Classes in DuPont – The Suburban Times

Nature Photography Class – Saturdays 10am-Noon

Whether you want to capture birds in flight or a beautiful scene in one of Washington’s parks, your ticket to stellar images is knowing how to use your digital camera and understanding visual composition.

People Photography Class – Saturdays 1-3 pm

This class is your entree to more professional portrait and event photography, understanding visual composition, and finding fabulous environments to photograph people and pets.

For more information on the instructors, visit their page here!

Required for class

Digital single lens reflex camera – this is not a class for smartphone photography.

Laptop computer.

Adobe Photography Plan – 7-day free trial, then $10 a month – includes Lightroom and Photoshop.

What you will learn

Understand how your camera works – shutter speed, aperture, ISO, white balance, focus

What to do with your photos after the shoot. This class uses Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop for excellence in editing.

What equipment do you need – tripods, lenses, flashes, external hard drives for all of those stellar photos.

