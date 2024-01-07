2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition Opens Feb. 1 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College – The Suburban Times

What: 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition

When: Feb. 1 – 29, 2024

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College

Featured Exhibition Events

Free and open to the community.

Community Reception: Feb. 9, 4-6 p.m.

Family Day: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

TCC Student & Employee Reception: Feb. 21, noon – 1 p.m.

About the Exhibition

Curated by a panel of art jurists, the 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition highlights Black creators in our community. The exhibition includes several opportunities for members of the public to engage with the art and artists, including Gallery Talks by 12 of the 22 exhibition artists, a community reception, and a Family Day which will give children an opportunity to create their own art and explore the exhibition. Learn more at the Exhibition webpage.

Exhibition funding was provided by the Tacoma Arts Commission and the TCC Foundation.

Featured Artists

Artists displaying working the exhibition include:

Semenia Black

Sandra Bocas

Jasmine Iona Brown

Valencia Carroll

Cennady Coleman

Charles Conner

Sabreehna Essien

Evan Gregory

Kaela Harmon

JW Harrington

Lorra Jackson

Lourdes Jackson

Marquis Johnson

TyResha Jones-Smith

Carlos Khali

Edimbo Lekea

Emily Martin

Kcie Monk

Dre Pierre

Shirly Ann Simmons

Jonarra Swanson

Michael Travis

About The Gallery

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. The Gallery is open Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Gallery is also open until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Learn more and find upcoming exhibitions here.