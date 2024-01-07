 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition Opens Feb. 1 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College – The Suburban Times

2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition Opens Feb. 1 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College

What: 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition  

When: Feb. 1 – 29, 2024  

Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College  

Featured Exhibition Events 

Free and open to the community.  

Community Reception: Feb. 9, 4-6 p.m.  

Family Day: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.  

TCC Student & Employee Reception:  Feb. 21, noon – 1 p.m.  

About the Exhibition  

Curated by a panel of art jurists, the 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition highlights Black creators in our community. The exhibition includes several opportunities for members of the public to engage with the art and artists, including Gallery Talks by 12 of the 22 exhibition artists, a community reception, and a Family Day which will give children an opportunity to create their own art and explore the exhibition. Learn more at the Exhibition webpage.  

 Exhibition funding was provided by the Tacoma Arts Commission and the TCC Foundation. 

Featured Artists  

Artists displaying working the exhibition include:  

  • Semenia Black  
  • Sandra Bocas  
  • Jasmine Iona Brown  
  • Valencia Carroll  
  • Cennady Coleman  
  • Charles Conner  
  • Sabreehna Essien  
  • Evan Gregory  
  • Kaela Harmon  
  • JW Harrington  
  • Lorra Jackson  
  • Lourdes Jackson  
  • Marquis Johnson  
  • TyResha Jones-Smith  
  • Carlos Khali  
  • Edimbo Lekea  
  • Emily Martin  
  • Kcie Monk  
  • Dre Pierre  
  • Shirly Ann Simmons  
  • Jonarra Swanson  
  • Michael Travis  

About The Gallery  

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. The Gallery is open Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Gallery is also open until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Learn more and find upcoming exhibitions here.  

