2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition Opens Feb. 1 in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College – The Suburban Times

What: 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition
When: Feb. 1 – 29, 2024
Where: The Gallery at Tacoma Community College
Featured Exhibition Events
Free and open to the community.
Community Reception: Feb. 9, 4-6 p.m.
Family Day: Feb. 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
TCC Student & Employee Reception: Feb. 21, noon – 1 p.m.
About the Exhibition
Curated by a panel of art jurists, the 2nd Annual Black Artists Exhibition highlights Black creators in our community. The exhibition includes several opportunities for members of the public to engage with the art and artists, including Gallery Talks by 12 of the 22 exhibition artists, a community reception, and a Family Day which will give children an opportunity to create their own art and explore the exhibition. Learn more at the Exhibition webpage.
Exhibition funding was provided by the Tacoma Arts Commission and the TCC Foundation.
Featured Artists
Artists displaying working the exhibition include:
- Semenia Black
- Sandra Bocas
- Jasmine Iona Brown
- Valencia Carroll
- Cennady Coleman
- Charles Conner
- Sabreehna Essien
- Evan Gregory
- Kaela Harmon
- JW Harrington
- Lorra Jackson
- Lourdes Jackson
- Marquis Johnson
- TyResha Jones-Smith
- Carlos Khali
- Edimbo Lekea
- Emily Martin
- Kcie Monk
- Dre Pierre
- Shirly Ann Simmons
- Jonarra Swanson
- Michael Travis
About The Gallery
Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. The Gallery is open Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Gallery is also open until 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Learn more and find upcoming exhibitions here.
