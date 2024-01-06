 Weight Restrictions implemented on Interlaaken Bridge – The Suburban Times

Weight Restrictions implemented on Interlaaken Bridge

New weight limit restrictions are in place for the Interlaaken Bridge that crosses over Lake Steilacoom.

Vehicles that weigh over 6 tons are not permitted and will need to use an alternate route. Most personal vehicles are under 6 tons and will not be impacted by this change.

The weight restriction is being imposed out of an abundance of caution. At the end of December the City of Lakewood received results of a bridge inspection. The inspection showed the bridge has issues with a number of its pier cap beams that span the pilings.

Because of this, it is recommended the maximum load limit be lowered to 6 tons. This will lessen potential weight strain on the bridge.

The City of Lakewood is working with the state Department of Transportation to create a plan to repair the damaged components and restore the load limit. For any questions please email Public Works Engineering Director Paul Bucich, pbucich@cityoflakewood.us.

Signs indicating the new weight restrictions are posted at the following locations:

  • Mount Tacoma Way and Motor Avenue
  • Mount Tacoma Way and Waverly Drive
  • 104th Street and Hipkins Road
  • Interlaaken Drive and Lake Steilacoom Drive
  • Interlaaken Drive north of 112th Street

