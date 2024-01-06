Associated Ministries welcomes new Board members – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries is proud to announce the addition of two new Board members to our already amazing Board! For full list of AM Board members, click here.

Rev. Paul Lebens-Englund accepted a call to serve as rector of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tacoma on Nov. 1. Paul and his wife, Erica, are both Washington natives. After serving in the Diocese of Spokane for 10 years, Paul served at Saint Mark’s Cathedral in Minneapolis, MN. Paul and Erica have two adult sons: Isaac, 22, and Owen, 18. As new empty-nesters, they were delighted to return to their extended family in Washington, including aging parents, siblings, and rising nieces. Paul describes himself as a voracious foodie, a mediocre golfer, and an aging marathoner.

Stacey Soltoff moved to Tacoma in 2017 from the Washington DC area. As she has reconnected with her ancestral Jewish faith in recent years, she has found a deep well of inspiration. She has become equally involved in her Jewish community, running a community Queer Torah study group, joining Temple Beth El’s choir, Sisterhood, a chapter of the Women of Reform Judaism, Keshet Q, TBE’s LGBTQ group, and TBE’s Daiyenu Green Team, part of a national organization helping the Jewish community respond to climate change.