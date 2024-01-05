What’s in store in 2024 – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

Last month, I shared quite a bit about the work done in 2023, and a few people wondered what I might be tackling this year. I did some reflecting on that exact topic over the holiday as I was reviewing my Health and Human Services Work Plan and looking over some of my projects, and I thought I would share a few ideas that I am hoping to work on in 2024.

Health and Human Services Committee

Starting this week, we will finally have a full contingent of staff to support the Health and Human Services work plan, and it couldn’t come at a better time. I hope to dive into four big topics and see where we can get to and what we can accomplish in 2024.

this will be working with the county’s Human Services team to find an outside entity to come in and guide the conversations and work needed to do two main things: getting cities, towns, and the county on the same page (or at least reading out of the same book) when it comes to addressing homelessness and building trust and willingness to share information between governments and non-profits that provide services. If we don’t have all the info, it is hard to make improvements or know where to put our energy and resources. Youth: continuing the work around making Pierce County a great place to grow up. Accomplishing this is about increasing access to affordable and high-quality childcare, safe places for young people, and helping connect youth struggling with positive adults.

we have the Opioid Abatement Council (OAC) set up and running. Now, we can start working with our community experts to identify places to invest funds to make the most significant impacts. I am hopeful for another successful Opioid Summit hosted by the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department’s Opioid Task Force. The learning we can do together to guide these investments can save lives and help individuals and families begin to heal. I am excited to see if we can increase access to medically assisted treatment in larger parts of the county, especially those without access to transportation. I am also looking to see how we can increase or better provide the right services at the right time. No matter where you are in Pierce County, if you say, “I want help” for substance use disorder, I want you to be able to access resources. Right now, there are waiting lists and barriers that cause delays. Those delays derail the person because, in 20 minutes to 20 hours, they might not be willing. Ending the Cycle: currently, we have individuals who cycle between correctional facilities within the county and back to the streets. We often see people who rotate in and out of jail and shelter spaces or the streets because they have no resources or ability to find a place to go safely. This leads to desperation and a return to behaviors that initially landed them in jail. If we want to end the cycle, we must do something different for those leaving our facilities. We have a pilot program starting this year, and I am excited to see how it works and the possibilities. Still, I will look for additional ways to change the tide of this endless cycle. It isn’t helping our community or the individuals. We can do better.

Comprehensive Plan Update

The Community Development Committee will be undertaking this large project this year. While I am not on this committee, there are a couple of key things I will be looking for as this plan moves through the system. I am most interested in reducing barriers to childcare across the county, meaning in-home, commercial, and even 24-hour locations. There is a huge benefit to families and the children enrolled when they can access affordable, high-quality childcare close to home or work. I am also very interested in short-term rentals and their impacts on housing and water quality. Another area I will be looking for is things like tree canopy, requirements for infrastructure, and how we can use land use to increase affordable housing projects.

It is a massive undertaking, and there are a lot of steps. If you want to learn more or follow the process, please look at the Planning Our Community website from the talented Planning and Public Works team. I am sure there will be other items that come up while the plan is underway, but it is something we must pass this year. Good luck to the members of the Community Development Committee and the staff that support them. They have a long road ahead.

Community Goals

I am starting to work on some community meetings early on in 2024, which will include my in-district. As that develops, I will start getting that information out of the virtual door soon. I aim to have several in-person meetings that are just for listening on my part. As I pull things together, please reach out if you have an idea or a request. We are looking at the early spring and will be finding locations. I will also be looking to host at least one virtual meeting in that same period, as some people can’t attend in person but still want to engage. So please keep an eye out; if you have suggestions, send them my way.

Community Connections

Get Your Walk On: Sunday, Jan. 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. you can join Parkland and Spanaway neighbors for a new Walking Moai. They are meeting outside of Olson Auditorium at Pacific Lutheran University and plan to keep meeting over the next couple of months.

Sasquatch Hunt along Chambers Creek Canyon Trail: Monday, Jan. 8, Embark on a thrilling Sasquatch Hunt Adventure! Sasquatch has been sighted at the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail, and we’re calling on all adventurous souls and mythical creature enthusiasts to join the quest. As you begin your journey, be sure to collect your hunting card and a trusty pencil. Along the trail, you’ll engage with intriguing questions and uncover fascinating facts about the enigmatic Sasquatch. Document all eight sightings on your hunt card and turn it in to earn a coveted goody bag as your reward.

2024 Welcome Walk: Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Join your neighbors, family and friends in a leisurely walk (or run for those inclined to do so) around the lake.

Nature and People Photography Classes in DuPont on Jan. 20 & 27 and Feb. 10 at different times, depending on the type of photograph you want to learn about. There is a cost, but wanted to share because it helps meet new people, learn a new thing and get outside!