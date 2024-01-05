 Husky Watch Party in Tacoma for National Championship – The Suburban Times

Husky Watch Party in Tacoma for National Championship

Submitted by University of Washington Tacoma.

The undefeated Dawgs are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston. UW Tacoma will host the official Tacoma watch party as UW takes on the Michigan Wolverines.

Where: Poquitos Tacoma, 649 Division Ave., Tacoma, Wash.

When: Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/person advance purchase; $15 at the door (if space is available)

Admission includes taco bar buffet. Drink specials extra. Family-friendly event – children 3 and under free with adult admission. Registrationhttps://events.uw.edu/UWTCFPWatch

