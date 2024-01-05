DuPont’s Kimberly Carroll named to Columbia College Fall 2023 Semester Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Fall 2023 Semester (August-December 2023). To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Kimberly Carroll of DuPont, who attended online.

