DuPont Film Screening: Buffalo Soldiers, Fighting on Two Fronts – The Suburban Times

DuPont Film Screening: Buffalo Soldiers, Fighting on Two Fronts

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The documentary film “Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting on Two Fronts” will be shown at Eagle’s Pride Golf Course on Sunday, February 4th. The film at 4:00 p.m. will be followed by Q&A with filmmaker Dru Holley and representatives from Buffalo Soldiers of Seattle. “In 1866, six all-Black cavalry and infantry regiments were created after Congress passed the Army Organization Act. They came to be known as Buffalo Soldiers. The film explores the often contradictory role played by the Buffalo Soldiers throughout American history, with particular emphasis on the settling of the American West.” The film won the 2023 Public Media Award for Best Historical Documentary.

The event is funded with grants from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust and the Nisqually Delta Association. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Suggested donation $3. duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656

