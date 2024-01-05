Children … The Future? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

Do you believe “Children Are Our Future”? Are there too few positive programs in the community for our youth? If your belief is “yes”, to either or both of those questions, then there is an opportunity to show your support. There is an agency In Parkland, on Garfield Street a block from PLU, called Arivva and they have a program called Pierce Center for Arts and Technology. This non-profit agency focuses on youth, and supports them to be creative in positive ways.

So many schools have stopped supporting The Arts, during the school day, so this program offers after school ceramics classes. For over two years the youth program/classes have been free and open to any high school age student from any Pierce County school district. The youth classes have been partially supported by adult evening classes. This program hopes to grow and offer a wider range of opportunity. There is a need for more equipment to fully teach what ceramics encompasses.

A Go Fund Me site (https://gofund.me/6957e626) has been created to support Pierce Center for Arts and Technology and they would love to gain your support. By clicking the link above you can learn more about the program, their mission and their fundraising goal.