 Bates Technical College Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Guest Speaker Kwabi Amoah-Forson – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Bates Technical College Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Guest Speaker Kwabi Amoah-Forson

· · Leave a Comment ·

Bates Technical College will welcome Tacoma’s Peace Laureate as keynote speaker in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Kwabi Amoah-Forson is a local humanitarian known for his impactful efforts in promoting peace and diversity. He will share a message centered on peace with the college community on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-noon at the South Campus auditorium, 2201 South 78th Street in Tacoma.

Widely recognized by his blue Mitsubishi Peace Bus, often seen traversing the 253 area, Amoah-Forson’s commitment to fostering a unified community extends through various initiatives. From forging partnerships with local businesses to provide nourishment for our youth, to extending support to the homeless population, his dedicated endeavors echo throughout Puget Sound and beyond.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature Amoah-Forson’s insights into the power of peace and its transformative impact, and how we can play a part in fostering peace within our community, embracing his message of unity and compassion.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Time: 11 a.m. – noon

Location: South Campus Auditorium, 2201 South 78th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *