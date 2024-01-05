Bates Technical College Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Guest Speaker Kwabi Amoah-Forson – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College will welcome Tacoma’s Peace Laureate as keynote speaker in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Kwabi Amoah-Forson is a local humanitarian known for his impactful efforts in promoting peace and diversity. He will share a message centered on peace with the college community on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-noon at the South Campus auditorium, 2201 South 78th Street in Tacoma.

Widely recognized by his blue Mitsubishi Peace Bus, often seen traversing the 253 area, Amoah-Forson’s commitment to fostering a unified community extends through various initiatives. From forging partnerships with local businesses to provide nourishment for our youth, to extending support to the homeless population, his dedicated endeavors echo throughout Puget Sound and beyond.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature Amoah-Forson’s insights into the power of peace and its transformative impact, and how we can play a part in fostering peace within our community, embracing his message of unity and compassion.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 9

Time: 11 a.m. – noon

Location: South Campus Auditorium, 2201 South 78th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409