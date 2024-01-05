23rd Ave SW Section Closure – The Suburban Times

Starting on January 4, 2024, a section of 23rd Ave SW will be closed to relocate a water main on the road. 23rd Ave SW, from 17th St SW to 13th St SW, will be closed to vehicles while contractors work. The closure is anticipated to last for two weeks. During the road closure, pedestrians can still access the Loop Trail and Dead Man’s Pond in the vicinity through a temporary pathway. Detour signs are posted, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

For questions about the project and closure, please contact City Engineering Inspector Cheryl Trimble at ctrimble@puyallupwa.gov.