 23rd Ave SW Section Closure – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

23rd Ave SW Section Closure

· · Leave a Comment ·

Starting on January 4, 2024, a section of 23rd Ave SW will be closed to relocate a water main on the road. 23rd Ave SW, from 17th St SW to 13th St SW, will be closed to vehicles while contractors work. The closure is anticipated to last for two weeks. During the road closure, pedestrians can still access the Loop Trail and Dead Man’s Pond in the vicinity through a temporary pathway. Detour signs are posted, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

For questions about the project and closure, please contact City Engineering Inspector Cheryl Trimble at ctrimble@puyallupwa.gov.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

St. Frances Cabrini Catholic School

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *