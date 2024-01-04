Tacoma’s Kent Arola named Builder of the Year by BIAW – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Building Industry Association of Washington.

Kent Arola of Wind River Homes in Tacoma received the 2023 Builder of the Year Award from the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW), the state’s largest trade association and one of the nation’s largest home building associations.

Arola has owned Wind River Homes for 20 years. He has served as a BIAW director for 13 years and sat on several committees at BIAW and his local home builders association of Master Builders Association of Pierce County. He is currently serving as the 2024 BIAW First Vice President/Treasurer.

Arola has been honored with several awards from Master Builders Pierce, including Recruiter of the Year four times, Member of the Year in 2015 and multiple Remodeling Excellence Awards. He’s also won multiple BIAW Excellence in Remodeling Awards.

BIAW’s Builder of the Year Award honors men and women who have made significant and lasting contributions to BIAW and the homebuilding industry. BIAW honors the Builder, Associate and Remodeler of the Year award winners during the annual BIAW Installation and Awards ceremony held in conjunction with BIAW’s fall board meeting. The 2023 ceremony took place Nov. 6-8 at Suncadia Resort.