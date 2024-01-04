Pierce County Library Board reviews policies and conducts other business – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m., regular monthly meeting, the Board will continue reviewing updates to policies, hear about progress for the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, discuss recruiting a new Board of Trustee, and address additional business.

The meeting will be held in person at the Pierce County Library Administrative Center at 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Trustees will continue reviewing and considering changes to policies including the Library’s human resources manual and public records request.

Library administrators will give an update on the progress it has made on the many requirements to build the interim Lakewood Library, to be located at 10202 Gravelly Lake Dr. S.W. To date, land use and site development requirements have been approved. The Library has submitted and is working toward approval for the right of way, sewer and building permit. Administrators and the building installation team are creating a construction schedule.

Also, at the meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss plans to recruit a new Board of Trustee, to join the Board in August, filling a position that will be vacated by Trustee Jamilyn Penn. Trustees approve budgets, adopt policies and set the overall goals and direction for the Library System. The positions are non-paid and are appointed to five-year terms, with an opportunity to serve up to two consecutive terms.

In addition, at the December Board of Trustees meeting, trustees appointed Pam Duncan as Chair and Neesha Patel as Vice-Chair for the Board in 2024.

For more information: https://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.