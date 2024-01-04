Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience, with songs and stories from the “Man in Black,” at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater on Saturday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. The concert features a live band playing many of Cash’s greatest hits perfectly synced with video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

This concert experience will showcase iconic performances highlighting the spirit of Johnny Cash, augmented through memorable anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and onstage singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits.

The show, which is touring in over 85 cities, will also feature on-screen narration by Cash’s only son, John Carter Cash. “My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. From the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, his impact on our culture is profound and continuing.

JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go to TacomaArtsLive.org.