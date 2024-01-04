Homeownership Center Northwest Celebrates 30 years with Blueprint Dinner – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Homeownership Center Northwest.

The Homeownership Center Northwest is inviting you to join us for the first annual “Blueprint Dinner” at Tacoma Consignment on February 10 from 6:00-9:00 pm. It is going to be an exciting evening celebrating 30 years of HCNW providing affordable homeownership opportunities to Pierce County!

The mission of the Homeownership Center Northwest is to expand affordable homeownership options by building new and rehabilitating existing homes and offering those homes for purchase to low-moderate-income individuals and families. Our services for homebuyers include financial counseling, homebuyer education, down-payment assistance, and foreclosure prevention and intervention.

Over the last 30 years, we have sold 219 homes, offering over $5.5M in financial assistance and leveraging over $30M in public funding for construction and rehabilitation. Our work has helped revitalize neighborhoods and build generational wealth and stability for our homebuyers and their families.

We hope that you will join us in celebrating the impact we have made over the past 30 years and show your support as we lay out the blueprint for the next 30 years!

More information, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket information can be found at blueprintdinner.com. More information about Homeownership Center Northwest can be found at hcthomes.org.