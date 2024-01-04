Curran Apple Orchard Tree Adoptions – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Adoptions are a great way for individuals, families and friends to help support this wonderful park and enjoy delicious apples in the Fall.

There are two types of adoptions: Pruning ($45 through April 1) and Orchard Supporter/Gifts ($70 through July 31).

Pruning Adoptions require people to prune, thin, weed, pick up windfalls and harvest their apples (approximately six visits to orchard per year). Free pruning instruction is available at pruning parties.

Orchard Supporter/Gift Adoptions are a perfect choice for people who want to support the orchard but are unable to prune. Trained volunteers will prune; however, adopters are responsible for weeding, picking up windfalls and harvesting.

All tree adopters will also have an opportunity to participate in a Cider Squeeze later this year.

Adoptions are good for one harvest season (January through October).

Volunteers are also needed at pruning parties and other events throughout the year.

For more info on adoptions and orchard events, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email curranappleorchard@gmail.com.