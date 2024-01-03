 DuPont’s Cherry Blossom Tea: Stitches in Time – The Suburban Times

DuPont’s Cherry Blossom Tea: Stitches in Time

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

DuPont Historical Society’s Annual Cherry Blossom Tea fundraiser will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th at Eagle’s Pride Golf Course in DuPont. This year we are celebrating “Stitches in Time” with Phyllis Beaver, quilt historian!

The Cherry Blossom Tea is a tradition of many decades in DuPont, made possible by the generosity of corporate sponsor CalPortland. Additional sponsorship and donation opportunities are available. The fundraiser supports the DuPont Historical Museum.

The afternoon features delectable light fare, live music, and a fun raffle of local favorites. Advance tickets are required, $35 per person or $264 per table of 8. Tickets can be ordered by calling (253) 459-4339 or writing to duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com. Ages 8 and up, please. Vintage attire is encouraged!

