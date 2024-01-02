Join Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske at Pre-Session Town Hall January 4 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Representative Mari Leavitt.

Please join Representatives Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske for a pre-session Town Hall on Thursday, January 4 in the new Roy Murphy Community Center in Fircrest.

The Town Hall will be from 11:30 am-1 pm to answer your questions and discuss issues likely to come up in the 2024 session. The event will be moderated by Fircrest Councilmember Hunter George and University Place Mayor Steve Worthington. The legislative session kicks off on Monday, January 8.

To submit your questions ahead of time click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MHFVJLJ.

It’s been wonderful to meet with many residents during this interim.

They hope to see you Thursday!