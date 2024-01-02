 Join Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske at Pre-Session Town Hall January 4 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Join Reps. Leavitt and Bronoske at Pre-Session Town Hall January 4

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Representative Mari Leavitt.

Please join Representatives Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske for a pre-session Town Hall on Thursday, January 4 in the new Roy Murphy Community Center in Fircrest.

The Town Hall will be from 11:30 am-1 pm to answer your questions and discuss issues likely to come up in the 2024 session. The event will be moderated by Fircrest Councilmember Hunter George and University Place Mayor Steve Worthington. The legislative session kicks off on Monday, January 8.

To submit your questions ahead of time click here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MHFVJLJ.

It’s been wonderful to meet with many residents during this interim.

They hope to see you Thursday!

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *