A Dr. Weirdo Story: A Smile and a Nod – The Suburban Times

Mind if I sit with you?

Normally, if Rose is out shopping, I just wait in the car for her. When she shows me what she bought I’ll nod my head, smile, and make a nice comment, while asking some simple question about what the purchase was for . . . a birthday or sometimes just a reminder that her friendship is still extended no matter what. It’s just one of the reasons I love my wife. We’re a good team.

It was just before New Year’s and neither of us had anything really exciting to do. I was content to do almost nothing, but after some time of doing nothing, it was time to move on. I was parked on Sixth Avenue near a coffee shop, a funeral home, and a bar. I flipped a coin and then chose to go to the bar anyway.

I sat down at a table by the window so I could see Rose once she was done . . . whatever it was she was doing. I ordered a coffee and just relaxed. After a good five minutes of just relaxing, doing nothing, and sipping, a woman at the bar nodded toward me and said, “Mind if I sit with you?” Before I could come up with an excuse to say no, the woman said, “I’m not selling anything . . . especially not myself or anyone else for that matter.” I nodded okay.

We just made a few grunts and nods . . . no pressures and no stupid jokes. Her name was Marsha. There were also no “come on” smiles from me or from her. I really enjoyed her attitude and then a comment made me smile. She said, “Some people drink to forget their problems. I drink just to forget I drink.” It was a beautiful line. She continued, “A friend once drove me to drink and I never had the chance to thank them.” We talked and even giggled for a good twenty minutes before I saw Rose walking toward the car from across the street. I remarked it was time for me to go and Marsha just smiled. I left her after shaking her hand and we both just grinned.

Across the street Rose was already in the car and behind the wheel. “Have you been behaving yourself?” “No”, I said, “I just met a nice person.” Rose, raising an eyebrow, asked, “How nice?” I picked up her hand and kissed it. “Just nice.”