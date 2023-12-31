Applicants Sought for the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill six member positions and one alternate position on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. It is a volunteer opportunity to work with the

City of Tacoma administration.

The Commission is comprised of 13 members and an alternate, including one youth or young adult under the age of 25. Terms are for three-years each, unless filling an unexpired term. Members shall demonstrate experience or expertise with immigrant issues, as well as a commitment to all immigrant and refugee communities.

The purpose of the Commission is to engage Tacoma’s immigrant and refugee communities to craft an inclusive, intentional, and welcoming community together and to work with community partners to identify and advance positive outcomes for members of this diverse population and for the City of Tacoma as a whole. The Commission recognizes its joint concerns for safety, housing, health, and equitable access to opportunities for the benefit of all families here in Tacoma.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth/young people, veterans immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Sunday, January 28, 2024 at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing

in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-55178.

Additional information on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs is available here.

Appointed applicants are required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.