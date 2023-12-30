History: 1939 New Year Baby – The Suburban Times

Randall Matthewson, featured in the Tacoma Times as the “1939 New Year Baby,” was photographed on December 28, 1939. His mother and sister are standing nearby. Randall was the son of Wesley and Christine Matthewson, who resided at 4837 South D Street.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply