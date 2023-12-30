Anticipated Event-Related Road Closures Through December 31 – The Suburban Times

Please note the following anticipated event-related road closures around Tacoma through December 31:

On December 3, the Santa Parade will close South Tacoma Way between South 47th and South 56th streets, from 6 AM – 8 PM.

On December 9, the Santa Runs Tacoma event will close South 8th Street between Pacific Avenue and A Street, A Street between South 9th and South 8th streets, Pacific Avenue starting at South A Street, going north on Schuster Parkway through Ruston Way, and the Point Ruston Waterfront ending at Owens Beach from 6 – 9 AM.

Ongoing:

The Proctor Farmers Market closes North 27th from North Proctor to North Madison streets every Saturday from 7 AM – 3 PM.

Closures may change as a result of weather, event alterations, and other unexpected circumstances. Information on Pierce Transit bus routes affected by event road closures is available at piercetransit.org.

Event-related road closure updates are available at cityoftacoma.org/EventRoadClosures.