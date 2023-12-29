Pierce Transit Transitions to New Runner App – The Suburban Times

On Jan. 2, 2024, Pierce Transit will transition to a new on-demand Runner app for use with its Spanaway/Parkland/Midland, Ruston, and Tideflats zones. The Puyallup Runner zone already uses this new app. Trips can be requested on the new, dedicated app called Pierce Transit Runner or by calling a phone number. Runner is an affordable, on-demand, curb-to-curb, neighborhood transit service, powered by Via, that transports customers in locations that aren’t easily accessible by bus. Pierce Transit currently provides Runner service in specific zones in Spanaway/Parkland/Midland, Ruston, Tideflats, Puyallup and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Pierce Transit recognizes the need to provide everyday transportation in areas that lack extensive bus service, or that don’t have the density of riders to fill a large bus. Runner addresses the unique challenges in these areas, increasing access to critical locations in underserved areas; providing loading and unloading of passengers in safe locations where few accessible bus stops are available; and decreasing traffic and parking congestion during busiest commute times. Runner is a convenient, reliable, safe way to get to work, school, appointments, recreation, and other activities, and it provides quick and seamless connections with existing bus and train service. In many cases riders going the same direction at the same time will share a ride, reducing traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.

New and current Runner riders will need to download the new Pierce Transit Runner app on their mobile device at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The new Runner app includes the following features:

Easy-to-use interface

Connects to bus and train options, when available

Quick sign-up and trip booking

Simple curb-to-curb service within the zone, just choose your pick-up and drop-off locations

Access to major local hubs outside the zone for the Spanaway Runner service

Accurate wait times, real-time vehicle locations

Better communication between drivers, dispatch, riders

ADA compliant features, with the ability to select a ride that accommodates a mobility device

With the exception of the JBLM Runner, service operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Ride rating/feedback

About Pierce Transit Runner

Pierce Transit Runner is open to everyone and offers ADA accessible trips. Runner vans can accommodate wheelchairs, mobility devices, and service animals. Vehicles can also accommodate strollers or bikes.

Rides can be booked by using the Pierce Transit Runner smartphone app or calling in. Riders will select a pick-up and destination location within the zone. Anyone who does not have a smartphone may call 253.581.8000 and press Option 4 to book a trip.

Runner has the same fare as riding a Pierce Transit bus and is free for youth age 18 and younger. Riders can pay using One Ride Tickets, All Day Passes or 30 Day Passes purchased through their smartphone using the Transit app. Riders can also present a valid ORCA card to ride.

More information on the Runner can be found at PierceTransit.org/Runner.