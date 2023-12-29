Name Your Price for Dog Adoption Fees at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Ring in the new year with a new furry friend! December 29-31, name your price for adult dogs (2 years and older) at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Don’t miss out on this special opportunity to make a positive impact on your life and the lives of pets seeking loving homes. Join us in sparking joy and companionship as we emBARK on a new year together.

All adoptable pets have received a wellness exam from shelter staff, a spay or neuter surgery, a microchip with national registration, and you’ll have access to pet care counseling following adoption.

Please note the shelter’s New Year’s holiday hours:

Sunday, December 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, January 1: Closed

To allow the shelter’s adoption team adequate time to assist each potential adopter, please provide your adoption application by 1:00 pm during the event.

View all adoptable dogs at https://www.thehumanesociety.org/adoptable-pet-category/dogs/