Explore the photo archives – The Suburban Times

William Trueblood’s photographs captured everything from significant local events to the mundane. He took such historically important images as Tacoma’s first Black Mayor, Harold Moss, taking the oath of office and Tacoma music great, Joe Jordan, receiving honors from the mayor in 1969. His photos also documented the then fairly unremarkable but now fascinating images of streets, fires, and city functions that allow a unique glimpse into Tacoma’s past. Recently, the Northwest Room has published the photography collection of William Trueblood in ORCA. Click here to read more from the Tacoma Public Library website.
