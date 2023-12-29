 Caring for Kids Major Fundraiser – The Suburban Times

Caring for Kids Major Fundraiser

On February 3, 2024 Caring for Kids is holding its annual Happy Hearts Dinner Auction fundraiser. It will be held at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center starting at 5:00 P.M.

Buy your tickets now

  • A ticket $45
  • A table for 10 $450

Sponsors also needed

Caring for Kids helps thousands of kids and families every year with basic needs in Clover Park, Steilacoom and University Place school districts. All the money we raise goes directly to support kids in need!

Have Fun and Help Us!

Contact Diane carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777

