Its not too late to Invest in Impact – The Suburban Times

Its not too late to Invest in Impact

We have an special opportunity to access a CIS National investment to benefit our students right here in Lakewood, and we are already half of the way there. However, we need our community’s support to make this investment sustainable for the next 30 years.

As we come to the final days of 2023, we hope you will consider Communities In Schools of Lakewood and our students for your year-end giving in a meaningful way.

A meaningful gift from you will allow us to continue to offer the students and families in Lakewood and beyond the resources to build a future filled with success, and the ability to see their full potential realized. Together, we can begin the next 30 years strong and open up possibilities for many more students!

