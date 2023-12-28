Final deadline: your input is needed by Dec. 31 – The Suburban Times

How would you spend $10,000 on your community center? Deadline to submit ideas is Sunday, Dec 31, 2023

Did you know? Each Community Center has $10,000 earmarked for a special project in 2024.

From now through December 31 we’re collecting your ideas for projects. Submit your ideas anonymously online or in-person at any of the four centers.

The $10,000 can be used on one large project, or several smaller ones, and range anywhere from updating or purchasing new equipment to expanding the variety of classes and programming.

Submit your ideas for the list of Community Centers below: